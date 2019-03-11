Severe storm warning issued for parts of Gympie region

RADAR Monday 3pm: A severe storm to the south of Gympie is heading north east.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for damaging winds has been issued for parts of Gympie, Sunshine Coast Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay Council Areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns at 2:55pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area southeast of Gympie, Pomona, the McPherson Range and the area southwest of Caloundra.

STORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm with the possibility of large hail has been issued for the Gympie region. Bureau of Metereology

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to northeast. They are forecast to affect Maroochydore, Caloundra and the area northwest of Noosa Heads by 3:30 pm and Coolangatta and the area north of Noosa Heads by 4:00 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones (~2cm) are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:00 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.