Severe storm warning issued for Gympie

A severe storm warning has been issued for people in parts of Logan, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Redland City, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Council Areas.

Monday 3pm:

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gympie and surrounding regions that is likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Regions in the warning area could be prone to large hailstones and flash flooding over the next several hours, the Bureau of Meteorology stated.

Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Ipswich, Kingaroy, Coolangatta, Caboolture, Cleveland and Jimboomba.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt district and the warning for this district is CANCELLED.

STRIKE OUT: Friday night produced the goods with an amazing lightning show across the Gympie region. Austin Barnes

The weather situation:

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2:40 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Strathpine, Conondale, the McPherson Range, Crohamhurst and Logan Village. These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to northeast. They are forecast to affect Beenleigh, Logan City, Redcliffe and Caboolture by 3:20 pm and Maroochydore, northern Bribie Island and Yandina by 3:50 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

EARLIER Sunday:

DON'T put your brollies away just yet with more thunderstorms expected for the Gympie region later tonight.

GYMPIE FORECAST: The map below shows severe thunderstorms heading for Gympie. Bureau of Metereology

The band of storms present in Brisbane, Caboolture, Maroochydore, Bundaberg, Goondiwindi, Glen Innes and Toowoomba is due to a slow upper trough, Bureau of Metereology forecaster Nicholas Shera said.

"We have a very slow moving trough which is why there's a bit of storm activity around," Mr Shera said. "There is a chance of severe thunderstorms for the Gympie region."

Friday's storms stretched from Gympie down to Byron Bay and dumped up to 105mm of rain in just one hour, causing widespread commuter chaos and power outages.

Storm activity is expected to continue until Tuesday afternoon. On Saturday morning it was reported that some places in the Gympie region recorded upto 60mm of rainfall.

The chance of rain dips to 50 per cent for next Wednesday and Thursday.