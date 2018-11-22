Severe storm warning for parts of Wide Bay, Sunny Coast

BoM has issued a severe storm warning for people in the Wide Bay and Burnett and the Southeast Coast.

BoM has issued a severe storm warning for people in the Wide Bay and Burnett and the Southeast Coast. Contributed

UPDATE Thursday 11am:

SEVERE thunderstorms heading for parts of the Wide Bay and the Sunshine Coast in the next several hours could produce damaging winds.

Currently, the storm is appearing on the radar that it will affect the outskirts of the Gympie region to the south, but it may develop to include Gympie and Rainbow Beach.

Locations that could be affected according to BoM are the Maroochydore, Kingaroy, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Caboolture, Coolangatta, Ipswich, Cherbourg, Jimboomba, Mount Tamborine and Redcliffe.

A more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in the Gympie region if the storm devlops further.

Meanwhile, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 1:25 pm.

Thursday 8am:

GYMPIE will swap cloud, rain and storms with warmer than average conditions for the next seven days that will culminate in a top of 37C next Wednesday, according to Bureau of Meteorology predictions.

A storm is on the cards around the middle of the day for Gympie ahead of the heat, and while it's too early to tell how hard it will hit, the blast of hot temperatures to follow is more certain.

The trough that passed the Gympie region overnight that delivered 7mm of rain is expected to clear off the coast this afternoon, leaving the hotter than average conditions in its wake.

The BoM radar showing a storm front moving across the Wide Bay region at 7am Thursday. Contributed

Tops of 32C are expected tomorrow and Saturday, 4C on Sunday and Monday and 36C on Tuesday, before Wednesday hits with a sweltering 37C, which is almost 7C above the average for this time of year.

BoM forecaster Adam Woods said the moving trough draws in a warmer air mass, delivering hotter temperatures on the side of the trough.

He advised residents to keep an eye on storm warning through out the day.

EARLIER: Wednesday 2pm

AFTER being lashed by destructive winds and heavy rain less than a week ago, the mention of storms may have Gympie region residents in a fluster.

But the latest storm warning for later today, that takes in a large chunk of South East Queensland may not hit Gympie.

MORE: 40 of your pictures of the Gympie region storm

RELATED: 60 photos of Gympie's 'hailnado' destruction

RADAR: A large storm cell heads north east at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

The steadily moving weather system is predicted to cause winds up to 30 knots along parts of the Gold Coast and 25 knots on the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay areas today, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said, but how far north it will head can not be determined yet.

Areas affected by storms could receive between 5-20mm, the spokesman said.