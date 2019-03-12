Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEADS UP: A severe storm warning has been issued for Gympie and surrounding regions. Image: BoM
HEADS UP: A severe storm warning has been issued for Gympie and surrounding regions. Image: BoM Contributed
News

Severe storm warning for Gympie

Frances Klein
by
12th Mar 2019 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE Tuesday 2.40pm:

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for Gympie and surrounding regions that are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds.

At 2.30pm, severe thunderstorms were developing near Gympie that are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours, a BoM statement says.

Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Monto, Baralaba, Moura, Gin Gin and Tiaro.

STORMS COMING: This image was issued with a severe thunderstorm warning at 2.30pm Tuesday by the Bureau of Meteorology.
STORMS COMING: This image was issued with a severe thunderstorm warning at 2.30pm Tuesday by the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

EARLIER Tuesday 7am:

IF YOU thought yesterday was hot, today could be unbearable with a top of 38C expected for Gympie, which, any higher could topple Gympie's hottest March day ever recorded of 38.1C in 2007.

The mercury hit 37.1C yesterday at 2.40pm, but 40 minutes later dropped more than 4C when the tail end of a severe thunder storm passed north east of the region.

Extra-large hail fell at Wallu near Tin Can Bay yesterday afternoon when a
Extra-large hail fell at Wallu near Tin Can Bay yesterday afternoon when a "freak storm" passed through the east of the region. Photo by Shannon Ellis. Shannon Ellis

Wallu near Tin Can Bay got hit with large hailstones in what local Shannon Ellis described as part of "a freak storm” on her Facebook page.

The chance of another severe thunderstorm, particularly again to the east, is evident in the afternoon today, with a medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

Large hail from a
Large hail from a "freak storm" at Wallu on Monday afternoon. Shannon Ellis

Already at 24.1C at 6.30am, the top temperature of 38C is expected about 3pm this afternoon - eight degrees above the March average of 30C.

BoM forecaster Michael Gray, last week, said the scorching highs were brought on by a surface trough bringing northerly and north-easterly winds toward the coast.

autumn forecast gympie region gympie weather heatwave hot march severe storm temperature tin can bay wallu
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Overnight house fire a body blow for popular Valley couple

    premium_icon Overnight house fire a body blow for popular Valley couple

    News Fire destroys a classic Queensland timber home in Gympie region.

    Why must such good news be spoiled by political pettiness?

    premium_icon Why must such good news be spoiled by political pettiness?

    News While we are grateful, we remain incredulous at how long it took

    BREAKING: USC to expand Gympie campus for next semester

    premium_icon BREAKING: USC to expand Gympie campus for next semester

    News $530,000 will be invested to upgrade the Gympie site this year

    Kybong family with 6000 chooks lay 27000 eggs

    premium_icon Kybong family with 6000 chooks lay 27000 eggs

    News The 105ha property produces free-range eggs and pork.