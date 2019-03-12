Severe storm warning for Gympie

HEADS UP: A severe storm warning has been issued for Gympie and surrounding regions. Image: BoM

HEADS UP: A severe storm warning has been issued for Gympie and surrounding regions. Image: BoM Contributed

UPDATE Tuesday 2.40pm:

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for Gympie and surrounding regions that are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds.

At 2.30pm, severe thunderstorms were developing near Gympie that are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours, a BoM statement says.

Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Monto, Baralaba, Moura, Gin Gin and Tiaro.

STORMS COMING: This image was issued with a severe thunderstorm warning at 2.30pm Tuesday by the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

EARLIER Tuesday 7am:

IF YOU thought yesterday was hot, today could be unbearable with a top of 38C expected for Gympie, which, any higher could topple Gympie's hottest March day ever recorded of 38.1C in 2007.

The mercury hit 37.1C yesterday at 2.40pm, but 40 minutes later dropped more than 4C when the tail end of a severe thunder storm passed north east of the region.

Extra-large hail fell at Wallu near Tin Can Bay yesterday afternoon when a "freak storm" passed through the east of the region. Photo by Shannon Ellis. Shannon Ellis

Wallu near Tin Can Bay got hit with large hailstones in what local Shannon Ellis described as part of "a freak storm” on her Facebook page.

The chance of another severe thunderstorm, particularly again to the east, is evident in the afternoon today, with a medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

Large hail from a "freak storm" at Wallu on Monday afternoon. Shannon Ellis

Already at 24.1C at 6.30am, the top temperature of 38C is expected about 3pm this afternoon - eight degrees above the March average of 30C.

BoM forecaster Michael Gray, last week, said the scorching highs were brought on by a surface trough bringing northerly and north-easterly winds toward the coast.