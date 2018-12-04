Severe storm warning for Gympie

Tuesday 1.50pm: Gympie is in the line of fire as a severe storm approaches the region.

UPDATE: 1.40pm Tuesday

THE Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 1:40 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gympie.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast.

They are forecast to affect the area east of Gympie and the area northeast of Gympie by 2:20 pm and the area southeast of Gympie and Kin Kin by 2:50 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

Up to 74mm in 1 hour to 1:45pm was recorded at Sexton, north of Gympie.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

HEADS UP: A slow-moving weather system heading to the Gympie region could bring heavy rain, hail and destructive winds. Contributed.

EARLIER: 12pm Tuesday

SEVERE storms with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail could weave a destructive path through Gympie this afternoon.

A large system that is sitting to the west, is heading towards the Gympie region and is likely to bring widespread rain of between 10-30mm to the region.

Patches of the slow-moving storm cells could drop up to 50mm in one heavy hit in some areas, forecaster Adam Blazak said, resulting in flash flooding.

There is no official severe storm warning from the Bureau of Meteorology yet, but showers and storms this afternoon have the potential of possibly being severe, BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said.

"If you are underneath the rainfall it's going to fall very heavily in a short period of time.

"There's a chance of seeing localised flash flooding.”

The slow-moving cells are predicted to hit Gympie some time after lunch as they make their way towards the coast by the evening.

Bureau of Meteorology signature radars showed large hail hitting Kingaroy, but this has not been confirmed by residents.

The forecaster said the slow-moving nature of the system meant the severity would be hit and miss.

He urged residents to keep an eye out for warnings in the area.

More information as conditions change.