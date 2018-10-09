Severe storm warning for damaging winds and hail in Gympie

STORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Gympie region.

STORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Gympie region. Bureau of Metereology

TOP PRIORITY FOR IMMEDIATE BROADCAST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES

For people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

Issued at 1pm Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Weather Situation: Severe thunderstorms initiating across the south-eastern interior

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Kingaroy, Esk, Injune, Gayndah, Kilcoy, Nanango and Tara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:00 pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.