Severe storm system tracks towards southeast

METEOROLOGISTS have issued a severe weather warning to parts of Queensland with severe gusty thunderstorms set to hit the southeast.

The storms are set to hit the Gulf of Carpentaria to the southeastern interior late this afternoon, before tracking east to the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay regions tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorologist Dean Narramore said the storms had the potential to bring damaging winds and even large hail when they crossed the coast tomorrow.

"There will be isolated showers, thunderstorms, and damaging winds will be possible when the trough will move into southeast Queensland tomorrow," he said.

"The showers and thunderstorms will possibly be severe, and the may be some large hail."