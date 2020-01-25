Menu
Storms widespread throughout the state

by Edward Randell
25th Jan 2020 5:13 PM | Updated: 6:14 PM
MANY parts of inland Queensland, from the northwest to the centre and south, are in line for heaving rainfall and possible flash flooding this afternoon, according to the weather bureau.

Storm warnings have been issued for Dalby, Roma, Emerald, Clermont, Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Goondiwindi, Blackwater, Comooweal, Collinsville, Camooweal, Tara and Moranbah.

In Cooyar, near Toowoomba, residents have already reported falls of 54mm from storms this afternoon.

Meanwhile 19.4mm was recorded in Moranbah, and rain continues to fall.

"It's pissing down," Moranbah resident Heidi Bruce wrote in a facebook post.

"We're getting a huge downpour right now," Rachel Barney, another Moranbah local, wrote.

"Our front yard is flooding."

Dark storm clouds over Moranbah tonight. Image: supplied.
Earlier, storms knocked out power to more than 3000 properties in the Somerset council region, but the warning was cancelled at 3.25pm.

It comes after early morning storms delivered rainfalls of up to 65mm in just an hour before sunrise.

