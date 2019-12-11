Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology warns severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, Grantham, Helidon and Nanango. They are forecast to affect Laidley, Jimna, Mulgowie and Hatton Vale by 5pm. A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.
Weather

WARNING: Storms moving in, 85km/h wind gusts recorded

Sherele Moody
by
11th Dec 2019 4:40 PM

UPDATE: A SEVERE storm warning issued for parts of the Darling Downs earlier has been cancelled, although storms are still active. 

A severe storm warning is in place for residents in areas of the Gympie and North Burnett region.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 4:35 pm, a severe thunderstorm was detected on the weather radar near the area north of Goomeri. It is forecast to affect the area south of Biggenden by 5:35 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

An 85km/h gust was recorded at Wellcamp Airport at 3.49pm.

 

INITIAL: A SEVERE thunderstorm is expected to hit Ipswich, Somerset, the South Burnett and Lockyer Valley this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, Grantham, Helidon and Nanango.

They are forecast to affect Laidley, Jimna, Mulgowie and Hatton Vale by 5pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.


Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  •  Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  •  For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
