Severe storm could be on horizon for Gympie region

The Gympie region could be in for a severe storm on Saturday - but residents are going to have to sweat quite a bit before it gets here.

Hot on the heels of 22.1C overnight the region is now headed for three days of mid-high 30C days, a run which is going to be made worse by the high humidity.

And Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner had bad news for those frustrated by sweating through the night.

"Unfortunately tomorrow is going to be worse,” she said.

She said the humidity level was the highest of the summer so far, and would not help with forecast highs of 37C tomorrow and 35C on Saturday.

Then, she said, a southerly change is going to run up the coast - and possibly bring a severe storm with it.

She said residents should keep an eye on weather warnings ahead of the weekend.

Aside from a day of potentially hazardous weather, she said any storm clouds would have a silver lining.

"It will leave a few showers in it's wake,” she said.

Which means Christmas Eve and the big day itself should be spent in relative summer comfort of 28C maximums.