Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gympie region could be in for a severe storm on Saturday - but residents are going to have to sweat quite a bit before it gets here.
The Gympie region could be in for a severe storm on Saturday - but residents are going to have to sweat quite a bit before it gets here. Craig Warhurst
Weather

Severe storm could be on horizon for Gympie region

scott kovacevic
by
20th Dec 2018 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEVERE storm could be headed to Gympie this weekend, but residents are going to be hot, sweaty and uncomfortable before it gets here.

Hot on the heels of 22.1C overnight the region is now headed for three days of mid-high 30C days, a run which is going to be made worse by the high humidity.

And Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner had bad news for those frustrated by sweating through the night.

"Unfortunately tomorrow is going to be worse,” she said.

Another storm could be headed to Gympie this weekend.
Another storm could be headed to Gympie this weekend.

She said the humidity level was the highest of the summer so far, and would not help with forecast highs of 37C tomorrow and 35C on Saturday.

Then, she said, a southerly change is going to run up the coast - and possibly bring a severe storm with it.

She said residents should keep an eye on weather warnings ahead of the weekend.

Aside from a day of potentially hazardous weather, she said any storm clouds would have a silver lining.

"It will leave a few showers in it's wake,” she said.

Which means Christmas Eve and the big day itself should be spent in relative summer comfort of 28C maximums.

christmas weather gympie weather gympie weather forecast storm weather
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New secrecy bid: Gympie court asked to protect accused

    premium_icon New secrecy bid: Gympie court asked to protect accused

    News Lawyers again seek closed court to protect alleged stalker

    • 20th Dec 2018 8:51 AM
    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    • 20th Dec 2018 8:25 AM
    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    • 20th Dec 2018 8:15 AM
    Suspected deadly jellyfish stings child at Fraser Island

    premium_icon Suspected deadly jellyfish stings child at Fraser Island

    News Holidaymakers urged to take care in waters.

    Local Partners