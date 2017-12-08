Menu
'Severe' storm could be about to hit Sunshine Coast: BOM

A storm cell creates lightning on McKinnon Drive, Cootharaba. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
A storm cell creates lightning on McKinnon Drive, Cootharaba. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Francesca Mcmackin
A SEVERE storm is on the cards to hit the Sunshine Coast today, forecasters have predicted. 

After brief few days of sunny skies, showers and possible storms are about to make a return by the weekend. 

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a possible shower or storm today for the region, with the chance of rainfall pegged at 50 per cent. 

That shower or storm is most likely to come later in the afternoon. 

Maroochydore will swelter in temperatures set to reach 32 degrees today, while Nambour will reach 33 degrees. 

Those temperatures should ease slightly from tomorrow, before dropping back under 30 degree maximums by Sunday.

But with the chance of showers tomorrow increasing to 70 per cent, the muggy airmass will push the apparent temperature  - what the heat really feels like - closer to the mid-30s. 

Topics:  bon bureau of meteorology storms weather

The Sunshine Coast Daily
