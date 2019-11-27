Menu
INCOMING STORM: The Gympie region could be in for a serious storm later this afternoon with 90km/h winds on the cards. Photo: Brian Cassidy
Severe storm, 90km/h winds headed for Gympie

Staff writers
27th Nov 2019 12:46 PM
SEVERE storms with the chance of winds gusting to 90km/h and large hail are forecast for the Gympie region and Sunshine Coast later today.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said a southerly change moving up the coast through the day would combine with moisture pushed in over the region by east, north-easterly conditions.

She said significant gusts, potentially up to 90km/h, and large hail were expected with localised rainfall to 30mm and higher for those directly under a storm.

Ms Hoff said there was a significant chance of the extreme weather event manifesting. Storms were expected to form inland and then track towards the east.

The Bureau of Meteorology will issue warnings as the situation developed.

There was less of a chance of storms Thursday although the potential for thunderstorm activity will continue.

Ms Hoff said temperatures would increase during the seven-day forecast period with inland areas the hottest.

Gympie, which is expected to hit 36C today, will drop to 32C tomorrow and then 33C on Friday, before rising to 34C on Saturday and 35C on Sunday. By Tuesday next week, Gympie is expected to reach 37C. N

Mostly sunny conditions will persist for the next seven days with light winds early followed by north, north-easterly conditions through to Monday when they will then swing north-west.

Tropical Cyclone Rita, east of Vanuatu, has downgraded to a low-pressure system and posed no threat to the Queensland coast.

However, Sunshine Coast Daily weekend surf forecaster Mike Perry said it would generate an increasing easterly swell through the week.

