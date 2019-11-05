Menu
Firefighters are on the scene of a grassfire at Upper Kandanga as the Gympie region is placed on severe fire alert.
News

Severe fire warning issued for Gympie region, Wide Bay

Shelley Strachan
5th Nov 2019 1:02 PM
FIRE FIGHTERS are battling a grassfire at Upper Kandanga as a severe fire warning has been issued for the Gympie region because of the high temperatures and gusty winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe fire dangers for the Southeast Coast, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett districts today.

Earlier today, a high fire danger was issued but this was raised to the severe level from 10.20am.

Meanwhile, strong west and south-westerly winds are now sweeping across the Gympie regoin.

Meteorologist Dan Narramor said “fresh and gusty” winds would pass as a result of a surface trough moving through the southeast.

He said wind speeds are predicted to be at about 20-25 knots but could reach 30 knots later this afternoon.

“The stronger the winds, the worst the fire conditions can get,” Mr Narramor said.

“For any fires that are ongoing, stronger winds can lead to accelerated movement and faster fire motion,” he said.

He said the winds are expected to be worse in the state’s inland.

The bureau predicts conditions will ease after sunset with a drop in temperatures and easing of winds.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises you to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Gympie Times

