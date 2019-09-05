Severe fire danger conditions in Gympie region

FIRE BANS: The Gympie region has been placed under strict fire bans for the next 24 hours.

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) have imposed a local fire ban for residents in the Gympie, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg, Maryborough, North Burnett, South Burnett and Cherbourg areas.

For Gympie, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Maryborough, the ban will be in place from midnight until midnight Friday, September 6.

Severe fire danger conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fires which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.