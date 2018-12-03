Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A severe fire danger warning has been issued for the Sunshine Coast
A severe fire danger warning has been issued for the Sunshine Coast John McCutcheon
Weather

Total fire ban extended as Coast braces for severe danger

Stuart Cumming
by
2nd Dec 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:58 AM

UPDATE 8AM: A total fire ban has been extended on the Sunshine Coast as well as in surrounding districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had previously imposed a ban that would end on Sunday but it has now been extended until Wednesday.

The ban applies to Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Gympie, Fraser Coust, Bundaberg, North Burnett, South Burnett and Cherbourg local government areas. 

EARLIER: A SEVERE fire danger warning is in place across the Coast today as temperature rise to a scorching 38 degrees.

Westerly winds are expected to strengthen throughout the day.

Their combination with ongoing hot and dry conditions has prompted the Bureau of Meteorology to warn of a severe fire danger.

Yesterday firefighters battled fires at Peachester, Meridan Plains and Cooloola.

Nambour is expected to reach 38C today while Maleny, Caloundra and Maroochydore are expected to reach 35.

Noosa is tipped to top at 34.

A thunderstorm is possible for the Sunshine Coast in the afternoon.

bureau of meteorology danger maroochydore nambour severe fire sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Top 10 excuses for skipping community service

    premium_icon Top 10 excuses for skipping community service

    Crime QUEENSLAND Corrective Services has released their top 10 excuses for not complying with parole orders and some serious whoppers have made the list.

    • 3rd Dec 2018 2:33 PM
    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    Mum's grief raw for son lost to Bruce Hwy crash

    premium_icon Mum's grief raw for son lost to Bruce Hwy crash

    News "He was a good driver but you are not much good if you are asleep"

    Stroke victim touched by an angel at a Gympie checkout

    premium_icon Stroke victim touched by an angel at a Gympie checkout

    News The Christmas miracles are starting early in Gympie

    Local Partners