Total fire ban extended as Coast braces for severe danger

A severe fire danger warning has been issued for the Sunshine Coast John McCutcheon

UPDATE 8AM: A total fire ban has been extended on the Sunshine Coast as well as in surrounding districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had previously imposed a ban that would end on Sunday but it has now been extended until Wednesday.

The ban applies to Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Gympie, Fraser Coust, Bundaberg, North Burnett, South Burnett and Cherbourg local government areas.

EARLIER: A SEVERE fire danger warning is in place across the Coast today as temperature rise to a scorching 38 degrees.

Westerly winds are expected to strengthen throughout the day.

Their combination with ongoing hot and dry conditions has prompted the Bureau of Meteorology to warn of a severe fire danger.

Yesterday firefighters battled fires at Peachester, Meridan Plains and Cooloola.

Nambour is expected to reach 38C today while Maleny, Caloundra and Maroochydore are expected to reach 35.

Noosa is tipped to top at 34.

A thunderstorm is possible for the Sunshine Coast in the afternoon.