Several Cooloola Recreation Area sites to remain closed

RESTRICTIONS on camping and day trips to the Cooloola Coast may have eased, but the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is reminding visitors to check the current regulations before arriving to avoid disappointment.

As access is limited, visitors to the Cooloola Recreation Area should remember to secure the necessary permits before arriving onsite, including the new COVID-19 Restricted Access Area Authority.

Campers require a camping permit (which includes the Restricted Access Area Authority) for the duration of the visit and current vehicle access permit (which can only be used only for the dates of the camping permit).

Day trippers will require the COVID-19 Restricted Access Area Authority and a current vehicle access permit (which can only be used only for the dates of the COVID-19 Restricted Access Area Authority).

The QPWS have also advised of the following local closures and park alerts:

Due to damage from wildfire, the Cooloola Wilderness Trail is temporarily closed until declared safe.

This includes Neebs Waterhole and Wandi Waterhole camping areas.

Fig Tree walk is closed, but the Fig Tree Point camping and day use area are accessible but not via the walk which crosses Kin Kin Creek, as the bridge was washed away.

Freshwater Lake, Freshwater Lake access track and carpark are closed until further notice.

Cooloola Coast Recreation Area has reopened but several sites have been deemed too dangerous for public access. Picture: Jan Schramm

The Freshwater Day Use Area, Freshwater Camping Area, and Freshwater Road access are open however shower facilities remain closed.

Red Canyon, on Teewah Beach is closed to all visitors and tour operators due to severe erosion and will remain closed until further notice.

Some restrictions to the camping area on Teewah Beach have been implemented following rocks dislodging from the sand dunes in the area.

Visitors are urged to observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers, to not enter closed areas and to check park alerts regularly for updates on current park conditions.