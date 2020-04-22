Seven things on council’s agenda tomorrow

New Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig and the councillors will attend their first meeting tomorrow.

THE new Gympie Regional Council will meet for the first time tomorrow, and the name of the game will be setting up the board and getting ready to play over the next four years.

Seven items are on the agenda, each to do with post-election housekeeping.

The selection of the new deputy mayor will be the hottest item, followed closely by the declarations and statements of Mayor Glen Hartwig and councillors Jess Milne, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Bruce Devereaux, Dan Stewart, Hilary Smerdon, Warren Polley and Bob Fredman.

Dates for future meetings will be determined, too.

The proposal to be tabled before councillors suggests a monthly meeting and workshop schedule, with the next ordinary meeting suggested for Wednesday, May 27.

The meeting will be live-streamed to the public, who will not be allowed to attend under social distancing laws.

The division of the council’s portfolios, including waste and water, planning and development and infrastructure, among the new representatives is on the cards, too.

Appointing councillors to the various committees, including the Gympie Cemetery Trust and Traffic and Road Safety Committee, and proposed extension of independent members of the Audit and Risk Committee round out the list.

The meeting starts at 9am. Public access is restricted due to social distancing rules, but it will be live-streamed on the council’s Facebook page.