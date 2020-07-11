Seven star rips colleague live on air

AFL commentator Brian Taylor turned on his Channel 7 stablemate during a heated exchange on live TV before last night’s game.

Former footy star turned commentator Brian Taylor has grilled Channel 7 journalist Tom Browne over speculation about this year's grand final.

During Seven's pre-match broadcast before Collingwood's win over Hawthorn on Friday night, Browne reported Sydney was a strong contender to host this year's decider as doubt remains over whether the MCG will be able to host fans in October.

Victoria has seen a worrying spike in COVID-19 cases, which has forced all teams based in the state to move into hubs elsewhere in Australia.

The grand final is always played in Melbourne - and the MCG has a contract for that trend to continue until 2057 - but the global pandemic has seen calls for the Big Dance to be moved to Perth, Brisbane or Sydney.

Taylor wasn't impressed with Browne and other journalists for chasing this story when there's still so long left in the season before the AFL needs to make a decision.

Here's how their exchange played out.

Browne: "Strong support this week, I've spoken to Dave Matthews (CEO) at the Giants, I've spoken to Andrew Pridham, the chairman of the Swans. Sydney (has) growing momentum, ANZ Stadium (can hold) up to 75,000 fans. The Victorian government, I'm not getting political, on its current performance can't really play hard ball over the grand final. Of course we want it at the MCG, but they cant really stop it going elsewhere if we can get a crowd elsewhere. The situation is terrible in Victoria."

Taylor: "This is the problem with you and journos in particular Tom, you're always wanting to advance the story before it's ready to be …"

Browne: "I haven't advanced this. The AFL has had discussions with the New South Wales government. I was actually there when they met with the New South Wales government."

Taylor: "I'll continue to talk when you finish."

Browne: "It's discussions in the background."

The gloves were off.

Taylor: "What is it with you guys? You want to talk about something before it's ready to be talked about. The point is we don't know where we're gonna be in two weeks, never mind six weeks. So I would suggest what you should be doing, Tom, is presenting to the news and to the people out there that in six weeks' time, we will have a look at this and that is plenty of time for the AFL to make a decision on the grand final. In six weeks. not now."

Browne: "BT, (AFL CEO) Gillon McLachlan in a briefing …"

Taylor: "No, hang on Tom …"

Browne: "… he told clubs this was a possibility."

Taylor: "This goes back to you Tom …"

Browne: "I'm not making it up."

Taylor: "This goes back to journos always wanting to be first rather than be right, Tom. Come on mate."

Browne: "Don't pull that old card again BT, be specific. There's specific facts this week that support the proposition that the AFL is looking at New South Wales, it's a fact. They have to, Victoria's shut down."

It's not the first time Taylor and Browne have clashed this season. In June, the commentator put Browne in an awkward spot by asking him to reveal his salary live on air after the journalist suggested players' pay packets should be made public.

The following week, Taylor took aim at the media for its reporting of Conor McKenna's case after the Essendon star tested positive for coronavirus, accusing journalists of wanting to be first with the news rather than be right.

"It is best to be right rather than first. I know you have an insatiable thirst to be right, Tom, but you have an even more insatiable thirst to be first," Taylor said.

