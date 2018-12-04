Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have responded to several road crashes on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.
Emergency services have responded to several road crashes on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.
News

Thirteen injured, Mwy blocked in two nightmare crashes

Ashley Carter
by
4th Dec 2018 2:54 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO more crashes on the Sunshine Coast have injured passengers and caused a traffic nightmare this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the corner of Ocean Dr and Nojoor Rd, at Twin Waters at 2.15pm, where seven people have been injured, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

All seven occupants were assessed in a stable condition before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

In a separate crash at Mount Coolum, paramedics have responded to a two-vehicle crash where six people were injured, including a passenger who was trapped.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of the Sunshine Motorway at 2.37pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The passenger who was trapped was extricated from the car with lower leg injuries and all patients were assessed by paramedics. 

Five of the patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Both lanes are blocked and long delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

coolum editors picks sunshine coast traffic twin waters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Shock death of Gympie cricket stalwart, Mary St businessman

    premium_icon Shock death of Gympie cricket stalwart, Mary St businessman

    News Colleagues, friends and family are reeling at the tragic and sudden death of a well known Mary St businessman, cricket official, husband and father

    • 4th Dec 2018 3:32 PM
    UPDATE: North Gympie gets 77mm in one hour

    UPDATE: North Gympie gets 77mm in one hour

    Weather BoM forecaster: 'It's going to fall very heavily in a short time'

    Undercover cops catch chef on meth 'eight ball' deal

    premium_icon Undercover cops catch chef on meth 'eight ball' deal

    Crime Hugo Charles Fabre jailed for more than two years for offences

    Woodchipper murder case back in court

    premium_icon Woodchipper murder case back in court

    Crime Evidence issues to be sorted out by next Monday

    Local Partners