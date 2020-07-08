Seven in lockdown as passengers breach safety checks

Jetstar flight JQ794 touches down at Sunshine Coast Airport from Melbourne on Monday Photo Lachie Millard

Jetstar flight JQ794 touches down at Sunshine Coast Airport from Melbourne on Monday Photo Lachie Millard

Seven people, including a child, have been placed into quarantine after they arrived at Sunshine Coast Airport and failed to meet safety checks.

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the majority of people had come to the region from Victoria, which is a COVID-19 hotspot.

"On Tuesday, a total of five people were placed into quarantine, some were conditional and one child was self-quarantined," Supt Hawkins said.

"They are subject to quarantine at their own expense."

A passenger who flew with Jetstar to Sunshine Coast airport from Melbourne goes through questioning with Queensland Police on arrival when they landed on Monday. Photo Lachie Millard

Supt Hakwins said two people arrived on Monday with one person showing symptoms of coronavirus and placed into quarantine.

The person who showed symptoms has since been cleared.

Touch down: first flights from Victoria arrive

'Damning' report fuels calls for alternative flight path

Supt Hawkins said authorities would check passengers for four things: whether they came from a COVID-19 hotspot, whether they came from overseas, had they been exposed to COVID-19 and whether they were showing symptoms.

With more flights due today and tomorrow before borders officially open on July 10, Supt Hawkins said there had been frustration at people not using the correct boarding pass.

Police probe into pubs, clubs over safety breaches

He said there would be an influx of flights in from Sydney as the week unfolded, and that it was crucial for people to have the new pass.

"The older ones that was on windscreens is no longer valid," he said.

"It's really important for people travelling here that they understand the previous border pass no longer works.

"Those who want to travel, go online and complete the new form.

"That will make your transition here a lot smoother."

To find the correct Queensland Health border pass, follow this link.