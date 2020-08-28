Seven fire crews on hand at Rainbow Beach ‘hazard burn’

Seven fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at Rainbow Beach. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

SEVEN fire crews are on the scene of a reported vegetation fire at Rainbow Beach this morning.

The Rural Fire Service reported a vegetation fire was burning at Carlo Circuit and Cooloola Drive, and seven crews were on scene just before 9:30am.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.,” The RFS said.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was a hazard reduction burn, and QFES had been notified some hours ago.