Seven-car pile up on the Bruce causes traffic chaos

Cars stuck in traffic south of Gympie at 1pm today following a pile up on the Bruce Hwy.

UPDATE 3pm:

THE south-bound lane of the Bruce Hwy south of Gympie is now open following this afternoon's mulit-car pile up.

EARLIER 12.30pm

A SEVEN car pile up has blocked the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway at Glanmire causing traffic to back up to Albert Park.

The crash involves a car towing a boat and six cars that were travelling in the same lane, causing the boat to smash and come off the trailer.

Police are on the scene and are reporting that they believe there are no injuries at this time.

Tow trucks are in the process of removing the cars.

Diversions are in place for those travelling south on the Bruce Hwy, adding to the already overly long travel time as the highway is in virtual gridlock from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane due to motorists returning from the Easter break.