News

SES drops potentially life saving new app

Francis Witsenhuysen
13th Feb 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:46 PM
STATE Emergency Services have just dropped a timely and potentially life saving new mobile app called Floods Near Me NSW.

Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me app provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's current location or dropped pin and road closed and water over road locations.

Other life saving features of the app are:

•Observed River Gauge Heights (with pinch gesture Graphs and Touch enabled historical readings)

•Compare, Rename or make Favourite River Gauges

•Flooded River Sections (for stations with Minor, Moderate and Major flood levels)

•Flood Watch and Flood Warning information

•Evacuation Warning, Evacuation Order and Evacuation All-Clear areas

•User's Current Location or Dropped Pin

•Road Closed and Water Over Road locations

To view the full website head to: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/mapfnm/index.html

Download it: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/

app editors picks floods near me northern rivers emergency services northern rivers weather nsw ses
Lismore Northern Star

