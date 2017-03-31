SES busy with more than 45 call-outs during 'rain event'

Gympie Veterinary Services Daniel McDonald checks out the Mary river from Kidd bridge in Gympie.

STATE Emergency Services responded to more than 45 calls for assistance as yesterday's deluge swept across the region.

Heavy rain and strong winds were experienced in a number of areas including gusts of 124km/h at Double Island Point and several roads were also cut due to flash flooding.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesperson, the majority of the SES call-outs were for sandbagging and tarping assistance.

A local braves the rain on Monkland St. Renee Albrecht

Deputy Regional Coordinator Craig Lovell said no major incidents had been reported in the region, but crews would remain in place until tomorrow at least.

He said coastal regions in particular should "be mindful of the conditions”, with wind strength possibly increasing along the coast in the wake of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael David said strong winds could be expected in coastal regions through the weekend before beginning to ease off mid-week.

Members of the Gympie BMX club move a shed. Renee Albrecht

"Once we get into Sunday we're going to see potentially the strongest winds heading into areas,” Mr David said.

He said the weather would result in choppy conditions which would likely disappoint the region's surfers.

RAPID RISE: Theresa Shortt took this photo of floodwaters at Thornside at Widgee.

A number of roads were cut in the region due to flash flooding, including the Burnett Hwy north of Goomeri in two places, Kilkivan Tansey Rd, Mill St and Subway Ave at Pomona, Railway Rd at Cooran and the Skyring Creek Rd exit off the old Bruce Hwy.