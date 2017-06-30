21°
News

Servos are gouging you, says ACCC. Here's how to avoid it

30th Jun 2017 8:51 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE price of petrol is at its higher in almost two years, with the average driver now paying 129.1c per litre of fuel, the highest since September 2015.

The ACCC blames the higher bowser costs on increases in international prices.

But the national regulator is still raising concerns about the petrol "price cycle" that forces drivers to pay 19.3c/litre extra at its peak.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said many "are annoyed" by the cycles, which are driven by gouging by petrol companies.

He urged drivers to download fuel-pricing apps to their phone so they can track the best time to buy fuel.

"The size of these price hikes, however, do show that motorists can benefit from using information from fuel price apps to shop around as price cycle increases vary across petrol stations," he said.

The ACCC said those using the fuel price apps including MotorMouth, GasBuddy and FuelCheck were more likely to escape the gouging of fuel companies.

HOW MUCH FUEL SHOULD COST IN YOUR AREA

This is a "fair price" of fuel in your town today -- 

 

QUEENSLAND

Bundaberg: 119.9

Caboolture: 118.5  

Gladstone: 119.2   

Gympie: 118.0

Hervey Bay: 119.2

Ipswich: 118.5

Mackay: 119.8

Rockhampton: 120.2

Maroochydore: 123.3  

Maryborough: 118.8  

Toowoomba: 117.6  

Tweed: 109.9    

NSW: 

Byron Bay: 129.9  

Lismore: 126.9  

Grafton: 128.0  

Coffs Harbour: 129.7

Gympie: 118.0

News Corp Australia

Topics:  accc editors picks

Truck flip causes hwy mayhem: recovery on hold for army team

Truck flip causes hwy mayhem: recovery on hold for army team

BREAKING: Traffic chaos after army truck rollover

'Fatal final blow' to local democracy hangs over our council

Gympie Regional Council, Mayoral candidate, Cr Ian Petersen. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times

Letter slams council attempt to "bludgeon community into submission”

One Mile school fire: 'We will rebuild'

The aftermath of the fire that tore through One Mile State School.

'The main aim is to get back to normality'

UPDATE: Acid spills in dump truck, 8 crews come to clean-up

Fire and rescue officers worked quickly to put out the chemical fire at CQMS foundry in Maryborough. 10m488m

Containers of chemicals often left illegally at waste facilities.

Local Partners

I wanted to do something unique: Gympie man's beautiful proposal

A heartfelt message in the paper came off without a hitch

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

If you see smoke on the Cooloola Coast, don't panic

Rockhampton fires

Burn-off planned for Cooloola Recreationa Area

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Nash Band 'jam' it up

JAM SESSION: Some of the James Nash State High School Stage Band members preparing to perform are Nick Horne, Ryan Percival, Jackson Phillips and Jacob Ryan.

Where did the James Nash band recently make a splash?

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

QUIET LIVING!

48 Arborthree Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $255,000

No electricity bills! Solar Powered. Modern 3 bedroom home on 6768m2. Furniture and white goods are included. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen. Two way...

THE HOME YOU&#39;VE ALWAYS DREAMT OF...

21 Sunview Crt, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 2 6 $665,000

This gorgeous property is quite unique with 7157m2 in a sought-after area on Sunview Court, Pie Creek. This large 4 bedrooms plus office home has room for...

never 2 late 2 make your move!

65 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $268,000!

Looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy home in the country? Somewhere to retreat to from the big city lights and grow your own veggies and have a chook or...

10+ acres with 2 homes!

9 Bruce Highway, Chatsworth 4570

7 2 7 OFFERS OVER...

No, this is not a misprint. We are seriously selling 2 houses on almost 11 acres for this great price, in this great location. Fantastic lifestyle or money making...

dream property reduced 2 sell!

20 Brooks Road, Canina 4570

4 2 4 $469,000

Wow! And thats not said lightly about this standout property! Is it time to move to the country and just sit back and relax and enjoy the good life? Grow heaps of...

East Deep Creek Beauty

173 Cavanagh Rd, Greens Creek 4570

House 4 2 10 $498,000

With a beautiful entry into this 10 acre property you drive down the bitumen driveway to the house with trees each side of the driveway and with the beautiful...

prime land 2 buy!

6 Birdwood Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $65,000!

Come and build in beautiful Gunalda. With a great bakery, petrol station, pub and convenience store this town is worth making a home in! This block is gentle...

QUAINT MODERNIZED TIMBER HOME

51 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Situated right in the heart of Gympie within walking distance both to Gympie central and Mary street is a modernized 3 bedroom highset colonial timber home on a...

RENOVATING OPPORTUNITY

74 Randwick Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION

Acting under instructions of the Court Appointed Trustees for sale we would like to submit 74 Randwick Road, Monkland to Public Auction on 15th July 2017 at 3pm...

DUAL LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN

116 Benson Road, Araluen 4570

House 6 3 3 $650,000

Situated 4 minutes north of Gympie is a masterbuilt extra large 6 bedroom lowset brick veneer home on a picturesque fully fenced 5 acres. The home is dual living, ...

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!