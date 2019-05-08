Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ASSAULT: A woman was tackled to the ground by two thieves at a service station yesterday.
ASSAULT: A woman was tackled to the ground by two thieves at a service station yesterday. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Servo worker tackled to ground, dragged inside store

8th May 2019 10:19 AM

A WOMAN tried to run away when she found two men wearing balaclavas inside the BP service station at Oman Ama yesterday morning, but they tackled her to the ground.

Police are investigating the robbery and assault, calling out for help from anyone with dash cam footage or other information related to the incident.

The woman unlocked the business on the Cunningham Highway about 6.30am and the men approached her from inside the locked store.

Police say one of the men tackled her to the ground and forced her back into the store when she tried to escape.

The men demanded cash and cigarettes and left the store a short time later in a silver commodore sedan.

The car was last seen heading south on the Inglewood-Stanthorpe Rd.

The woman suffered cuts and abrasions but did not require medical attention.

Police investigators are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the area or has dash cam vision to contact police.

If you have any information for police phone Policelink on 131 444 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000.

assault bp service station crime cunningham highway inglewood police robbery
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Gympie should treat no-show candidates with same disregard

    premium_icon Gympie should treat no-show candidates with same disregard

    News The fact that 3 Wide Bay candidates didn't bother to attend Gympie's only Meet the Candidates event is good reason to not bother with them come election day

    • 8th May 2019 11:36 AM
    PHOTOS: Gympie rallies against domestic violence

    PHOTOS: Gympie rallies against domestic violence

    News May is Domestic and Family Abuse Prevention month

    Gympie grandma says Belgravia rules ruin pool experience

    premium_icon Gympie grandma says Belgravia rules ruin pool experience

    News Over-zealous Belgravia is spoiling the experience for locals

    Woman dies in fiery crash on Burnett Hwy

    Woman dies in fiery crash on Burnett Hwy

    News The 30-year-old South Burnett woman was the sole occupant of the car