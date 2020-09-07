Services to be impacted as NBN switch resumes this week

Homes and businesses in the Gympie region and across Queensland are encouraged to contact their phone and internet provider to see if their services will be impacted as the nbn rollout resumes this week.

The nbn revealed this week an agreement has been reached for managed disconnection activity to recommence as of Friday following a moratorium between March 19 and June 30.

Not all services will be impacted, residents and business owners are encouraged to contact their phone and internet provider to find out if their services are at risk of disconnection.

nbn local Queensland head Kylie Lindsay said this was the “final stage” of the network transition.

“If you have any special equipment that operates on your current landline, it’s important you talk with your phone and internet provider to get the right support when moving across,” Mr Lindsay said.

“It’s particularly important for anyone with a medical alarm, auto-dialler or emergency call button to register these devices on nbn’s Medical Alarm Register. Some devices may not be compatible with the nbn network so if you or a loved one have a medical device, speak to the device provider and your phone and internet provider as soon as possible to seek further guidance.

“We also want to assure customers that we’ve introduced additional health and safety procedures for our technicians, in line with the latest advice from government and health authorities.

“These include technician’s calling on approach to verify if there’s risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the premises, providing additional hygiene products, including P2 masks, alcohol-based hand rub or hand soap, alcohol-based wipes and disposable gloves and technicians minimising close contact at premises, wiping down equipment and touch points when completing the connection.”