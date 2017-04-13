28°
Services not up to scratch, victims suffer all their lives

Jacob Carson | 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
BROKEN HOME, BROKEN SYSTEM: Gympie man "Tom" has described the difficulties he faced both growing up with and trying to navigate the child protection system.
BROKEN HOME, BROKEN SYSTEM: Gympie man "Tom" has described the difficulties he faced both growing up with and trying to navigate the child protection system.

THE Gympie Times last month reported the story of 18-year-old 'Tom' who had been raised in a household scarred by horrific instances of domestic and family violence.

Now working multiple jobs as both an aged and disability carer, Tom (not his real name) is attempting to get his younger brother out of that same home.

It's a process he's described as achingly slow, with the good intentions of care workers often hindered by a lack of funding and red tape.

"Look, to put it simply the services for a place like Gympie are awful,” Tom said.

"But I want to stress it's not just a problem that's self-contained, you'll see the same stories all over Queensland.”

Most of the problems, he argued, relate to money, or more accurately, a severe lack of it.

"It's often an exercise in just how far we can stretch that funding,” Tom said.

"Staff are stretched thin and cases can be left in limbo for months or slip through the cracks, it's so flawed and broken.”

Tom left home at the age of 13, essentially couch-surfing in order to escape a cycle of horrifying physical and emotional violence that he said would've likely killed him had he stayed.

After initially putting through an application to be appointed legal guardian for his younger brother, Tom was left to wait for three months without any information.

Frustrated at what he perceived was a lack of progress he made enquiries, only to find that because had overlooked a step in the process months earlier he would have to re-apply.

He was then informed that his mother, who he described as abusive, had been deemed a fit and suitable guardian.

"It was a complete shock. It put a pit in my stomach knowing he's been in that same environment I grew up in,” Tom said.

While his childhood has been tough, Tom has since dedicated his life to caring for others in the community.

He's hoping to create a centre for toddlers in domestic or family violence situations, knowing first-hand the value of early intervention.

"The earlier something can be done for these kids the better, anything to stop this behaviour becoming normalised,” he said.

Gympie Times

