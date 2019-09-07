Service relocation works begin on Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie

The end of Section C and starting point of Section D (Gympie Bypass) of the Bruce Highway.

PRE-CONSTRUCTION activities are still underway in readiness for construction of the $1 billion Bruce Highway Cooroy to Curra upgrade, Section D, jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments on an 80:20 basis.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said yesterday this has involved removing structures including houses and sheds in the highway corridor.

All structures have now been removed, they said.

Queensland Rail has also relocated services within its rail corridor to make way for future bridge construction.

Other service relocation works including Telstra have begun on site. Energex will begin soon to remove all services from within the project corridor.

"Until we receive approval from all levels of government, we cannot confirm timeframes for construction,” the spokesman said.

"We will present the final design for the new highway to the community at public displays once we receive federal approval and all consultation with directly impacted property owners is complete.

"This final design will be released to the community at displays.

"The C2CD project includes 26km of new four-lane, divided highway to the east of Gympie, with interchanges to provide safe connectivity to the Gympie region at Penny Road, Gympie Connection Road and Curra.

"The project will address safety, flooding and capacity issues, and provide motorists with a safe, free-flowing and efficient network.

"The upgrade will also reduce traffic volumes on the old Bruce Highway through Gympie, making it easier and safer for local traffic to get around.”