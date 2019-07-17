Menu
Share The Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay and Angels Community Group founder Sue Tasker.
Community

Service offers free tampons and pads to those in need

17th Jul 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM

FREE tampons and pads will be offered to Bundaberg women and girls struggling to pay for the sanitary items.

The first Dignity Pink Box Vending Machine was installed at Angels Community Group, 45a Walla St, to help put an end to period poverty.

Share the Dignity supply the vending machine, for free, and supply Angels Community Group with free sanitary packs to keep the machine stocked and accessible.

Angels Community Group founder Sue Tasker said it was shocking to think women and girls were being forced to manage their periods with rolled up toilet paper and rags.

Share The Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said access to pads and tampons was a right, not a privilege and no woman should ever have to choose between eating and living with dignity.

economic crisis inequality poverty women's health
Bundaberg News Mail

