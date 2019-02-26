Menu
Bob Sherwell with his pastor Joel Baker after doing a charity skydive.
Community

Service to celebrate life of Bob Sherwell

Mark Furler
by
26th Feb 2019 2:53 PM

FROM raising a family and running businesses to charity swims and jumping out of a plane to raise money for at risk youth, Bob Sherwell did a lot in his 88 years.

The life of the father of three, grandfather of seven and great grandfather of six will be celebrated at Gregson and Weight in Nambour on Wednesday, March 6 at 11am.

Tributes have poured in on social media to a man who was passionate about his Christian faith and helping young people inside and outside the church.

One of the young people Bob Sherwell mentored, close friend Tim Craig, posted a lovely tribute on Facebook.

"For almost 10 years, Bob has been the greatest conduit of Jesus' love, grace, compassion, challenge, wisdom, guidance, and encouragement, in my life.

"A friendship which began serving together on the welcome team of our church, was ignited mere weeks after saying farewell to Kari and Allan in 2009, when he had our first coffee together.

"Every second week for the next 4-5 years, Bob and I met for coffee at 8am Saturday morning at Gloria Jeans in Buderim.

"At the time, I was assisting in youth leadership, and I was so very eager to soak up all the wisdom that he had to impart from his years serving the youth of our region, both inside and outside the church.

"Little did I know, that this would be the tip of the iceberg of the relationship we would forge over those coffees and the 10 years.

A younger Tim Craig with Bob and Fran Sherwell.
A younger Tim Craig with Bob and Fran Sherwell.



"We journeyed many highs and lows together, and it was an honour and a privilege to journey those seasons with Bob. He remained constantly encouraging in all I did, and I know faithfully prayed for me all these years. I am so very thankful for the prayers, the time, and the coffee.

"I have learnt to serve, to love, to lead, through my relationship with Bob. He has demonstrated how to be a child of God, a husband, a father, and a friend. Through his life and walk with Jesus, I have witnessed the faithfulness of God. Bob has been to me, all at once, a father, a mentor, a grandfather, and a friend.

"I will miss him sitting beside me every Sunday, the twinkle in his eye, the pats on the shoulder, the hugs. My children will certainly carry the legacy which his life has left to me. And for the love he gave to me, and to Michelle, I will be forever grateful.

"But as he would sign off our coffees - "All things being equal, I'll see you soon." Love you, Bob".

