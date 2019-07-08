Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The worker was injured on Sunday.
The worker was injured on Sunday. agnormark
News

Production halted at mine after worker seriously injured

Melanie Plane
by
8th Jul 2019 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WORKER who fell about 20 metres at a North Queensland coal mine on Sunday remains in a serious condition.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the man, who was airlifted to hospital after the incident at Collinsville Coal Mine, was in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood the worker, aged in his 50s, suffered back and pelvic injuries after falling about 20 metres at the mine 80km west of Proserpine.

He was working in the coal washery area of the Glencore owned mine when the incident occurred.

Production stopped at the mine as a result of the incident and won't resume until Glencore have had a chance to speak to all of their employees. 

Investigations into the incident are underway.

bowen basin collinsville coal mine editors picks glencore glencore coal mining industry townsville hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Australia's best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    The exciting interest Rebel Wilson has in Gympie

    premium_icon The exciting interest Rebel Wilson has in Gympie

    News Once again it can surely be said: all roads lead to Gympie

    Police with domestic violence convictions must be kicked out

    premium_icon Police with domestic violence convictions must be kicked out

    News Society has had a gut full and the QPS must be on the same page