'Serious' trouble if rain fails to fall this month

Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality.
Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality. Renee Albrecht
Arthur Gorrie
by

EXTRA help for drought-stricken farmers was some small mercy, Wide Bay Federal MP Llew O'Brien said yesterday.

But he and Gympie State MP Tony Perrett said the continuing drought was becoming more of a concern.

"If rain fails this month, we will face a very serious situation,” Mr Perrett said.

Mr Perrett, a beef grazier, said dry weather was a big concern for producers, their families and their employees and suppliers.

"Drought is not isolated and its flow-on effects are insidious, impacting activity and growth across the economy,” he said.

"We all know that as the season continues, the region's pastures are rapidly deteriorating.

"We all have been watching anxiously as pastures dry off and surface water disappears.

"Livestock are starting to lose condition.

"Another hazard this brings is bushfires and with the onset of warmer weather grass fires become an ever-increasing threat.”

Mr O'Brien said the beef industry, especially through the major export processor Nolan Meats, was a vital part of the regional economy.

"We export the bulk of the beef we produce,” he said.

But he said he understood the concerns of people like John Cochrane, who said irrigators were paying more and others were suffering reduced output.

