'Serious threat': Bells Bridge quarry plan draws anger

A proposed quarry at Bells Bridge has been met with resistance from nearby residents. Geoff Potter

NOISE, dust and traffic congestion fears have been flagged by Bells Bridge residents who have rallied against a proposed quarry in the area.

More than 30 residents gathered at a community meeting to raise their concerns over the development, which was described as carrying "great risk to the environment”.

"There is absolutely no benefit to the environment through gouging out the earth and sending rock shards and enormous amounts of dust into the atmosphere,” Bells Bridge resident Allison Huth said. "It poses serious threats to the health of human and animal population in the area.”

Residents have rallied against a proposed quarry at Bells Bridge. Contributed

Residents were also worried about how the quarry would affect the Wide Bay Highway, which Mrs Huth said could be closed for up to 30 minutes during blasting sessions.

"This would cause a bottle-neck of traffic which would back up to spill onto the Bruce Highway itself, seriously impeding thousands of motorists travelling to and from work and motorists that use this main highway to travel north or south along the coast,” Mrs Huth said.

"Quarry developments should remain in zoned quarry areas not in quiet rural communities which are zoned rural residential.”

The proposed site of the Bells Bridge quarry, off the Wide Bay Highway. Contributed

Groundwork Plus town planner Megan Benham, who lodged the development application on behalf of Fortrus Pastoral, said the concerns had been addressed in their submission.

"A comprehensive assessment of these matters was provided to both local and state government agencies during the application process,” she said.

"A copy of these documents is currently publicly available via Gympie council's website.”

Today is the last day for people to inspect the proposal and give feedback.