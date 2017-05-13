Woman critical, traffic delayed after Bruce Hwy crash

UPDATE: A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after as a result of the crash that is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Hwy.

The vehicle that rolled into the median strip between the north- and south-bound lanes of the highway at Tanawha has been recovered but traffic is still moving slowly in both directions near the the Sunshine Mwy interchange.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the crash, which they believe happened about 3.30am, or who may have relevant dash cam footage to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Two more people were taken to hospital overnight after an unrelated crash at Glass House Mountains.

Two vehicles collided on Kings Rd in the early hours of the morning.

EARLIER: A serious single vehicle crash at Tanawha is affecting all lanes of the Bruce Highway.

The overtaking lanes of both the north and southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway have been closed with both directions down to one lane.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway near the Sippy Creek Road off ramp.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Initial police investigations indicate the single vehicle rolled about 3.30am.

The female driver of the vehicle has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and appealing for anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have relevant dash cam footage of the incident to contact police.