Serious rescue mission under way for trapped Tin Can Bay cat

VALENTINO the cat is causing a stir at Tin Can Bay as firefighters work to rescue the cat from a storm water drain.

Owner Allen Wheatley, who noticed his pet cat missing a few days ago, discovered him down a drain on Summer Way last night that proved too high for the adventurous feline to escape from.

After several phone calls to various groups for help, including the RSPCA, Rainbow Beach auxiliary fire fighters were dispatched this morning at 11am.

Cat stuck in Tin Can Bay storm drain: Resident speaks as search and rescue mission for Valentino the cat continues.

Initially the cat could not be found in the drain, but has now shown up in another nearby drain, pacing restlessly in the dark space as the small rescue team work hard to find a solution to get it back into the arms of its owner.

Valentino the cat gratefully received some food but not a hand out of the drain. Troy Jegers

A towel dipped in cat food was fed through the drain, and while the well-groomed cat eagerly lapped it up, it refused to latch on for those waiting on the other side of the drain.

Gympie Regional Council workers may be called in to help remove the capping from the drain, a witness said.

Another option that was considered was to flush the cat out of the drain with a tanker of water, in the hopes it will be washed into a nearby creek about a block away from the drain entrance.

More information as it comes to hand.