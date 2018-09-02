Menu
Serious multi-vehicle crashes leave Bruce Hwy in gridlock

2nd Sep 2018 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM

A serious multi-vehicle crash has caused major traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy, with traffic at a standstill.

The crash involving three vehicles occurred at Beerburrum near Red Rd just south of the Roys Rd exit about 10.40am

The Sunshine Coast Daily is on scene at the moment.

"Both lanes are at a standstill near the crash at and a crawl approaching the scene," reporter Amber Hooker said.

"It's back up to the bridge overpass."

Queensland Traffic is reporting major congestion in the southbound lanes.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

