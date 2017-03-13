Driver in hospital after Bruce Hwy truck rollover

UPDATE: BRUCE Hwy traffic is congesting in the wake of a truck rollover at Forest Glen.

Witnesses reported the overturned truck is blocking one lane at the crash scene about 300m south of the BP service station in the northbound lanes.

Traffic is slowly passing the six-tonne truck in the remaining lane.

Southbound traffic has also reportedly slowed.

Paramedics have taken the truck driver, who was suffering head pain, to Nambour Hospital.



UPDATE: PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a truck rollover on the Bruce Hwy.

Early reports indicate the truck driver has sustained a head injury, but was able to free themselves from the wreckage.

Police said the truck rolled on the shoulder of the road about 300m south of the BP service station on the northbound lanes of the highway.



BREAKING: A truck has rolled on the Bruce Hwy with emergency services rushing to the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at Forest Glen about 11.25am.

There are reports that the truck is on its roof and the driver has removed themselves from the wreckage.

The crash is located about 300m south of the BP service station.

More to come.