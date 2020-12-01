Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BREAKING: Serious crash shuts down Warrego Hwy. Pic: RACQ LifeFlight
BREAKING: Serious crash shuts down Warrego Hwy. Pic: RACQ LifeFlight
News

Serious roadtrain v car crash shuts down Warrego Highway

Peta McEachern
1st Dec 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.30pm:

After being closed for three hours, the Warrego Hwy now has one lane open for motorists travelling between Dalby and Chinchilla.

A Chinchilla Police spokeswoman has asked drivers to proceed with caution, and comply with the traffic control measures that have been put in place. 

UPDATE 12.20PM:

TWO fire crews have been called to the scene of a horror crash along the Warrego Hwy to cut a victim out of the wreck of a car after it collided with a roadtrain just before 11am. 

Motorists travelling between Dalby and Chinchilla are urged to find an alternative with the Warrego Highway shutdown in both directions. 

 

EARLIER: 

A DRIVER is currently in a critical condition and suffering from serious injuries after a car crash on the Warrego Highway this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said initial reports were that a road train and car collided, on the Warrego Highway at Warra, at 10.49am.

With debris scattered across the road, the Warrego Hwy has been shut down in both directions at Brigalow.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has transported a critical patient to hospital.

The spokeswoman said the patient is in a critical condition and is suffering from serious injuries.

More to come …

More Stories

editors picks serious crash warrego highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The hills are alive with the sounds of Mary Valley

        Premium Content The hills are alive with the sounds of Mary Valley

        Entertainment It’s possible the best thing to come out of the Mary Valley could be Mary Valley, the band that is.

        46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Premium Content 46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Weather Heat records will be broken in Queensland this week

        Man shoves woman to ground in ‘somewhat provoked’ attack

        Premium Content Man shoves woman to ground in ‘somewhat provoked’ attack

        News A Gympie man who was pushed in the chest retaliated by shoving a woman to the...

        Mayor wants full inquiry into Fraser Island fire response

        Premium Content Mayor wants full inquiry into Fraser Island fire response

        News It comes as the fire threatens Valley of The Giants