27°
News

Two in hospital as crash scene blocks Bruce Hwy

Stuart Cumming
by

UPDATE 1.30PM: Northbound traffic is creeping past the scene of a serious crash which has otherwise put the Bruce Hwy into gridlock.

A police spokesman said one of the northbound lanes had been opened to traffic shortly after 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people had been taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy at Elimbah.
Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy at Elimbah. Contributed

UPDATE 1:05PM: Firefighter crews have cut the sides off a vehicle so paramedics can help a patient at the scene of a serious Bruce Hwy crash.

A Queensland ambulance service spokeswoman said paramedics were treating two patients.

The crash has caused all lanes in both directions to be blocked.

Northbound Bruce Hwy traffic queues at Caboolture after a serious crash blocked all lanes at Elimbah.
Northbound Bruce Hwy traffic queues at Caboolture after a serious crash blocked all lanes at Elimbah. Contributed

It is just south of where the highway crosses Beerburrum Creek.

Emergency services say at least two vehicles were involved.

EARLIER: Bruce Hwy traffic has been blocked in both directions after a crash resulted in a vehicle crossing into oncoming traffic.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Elimbah, north of Caboolture, at 12.10pm.

A police spokesman said there were reports of debris being strewn across the highway.

He said it appeared two vehicles had been involved in the crash, with one of them overturning.

Paramedics are on scene tending to patients.

Topics:  bruce hwy crash editors picks

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Shock as community mourns beloved barista

Shock as community mourns beloved barista

"Words almost fail me at this time. A tragic loss for Gympie”

'I'm at a loss to understand how they get away with it'

Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy (right) hugs Labor Senator Louise Pratt during a debate of anti vilification legislation during the Same Sex marriage survey in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Letter links Gympie's woes to its support for Nationals

#WTF Australia? Push for real solution to energy prices

Push people power to beat down power prices

Gympie needs to be 'drought ready'

Brett Paulger on his jet ski at Borumba dam, which is currently at 70% capacity.

Seqwater will continue to closely monitor weather forecasts

Local Partners