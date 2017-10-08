Two in hospital as crash scene blocks Bruce Hwy

Stuart studied journalism at the University of Southern Queensland in Toowoomba. He worked briefly at Central Queensland News and Warwick Daily News. He has worked as a reporter at The Chronicle since July 2009.

UPDATE 1.30PM: Northbound traffic is creeping past the scene of a serious crash which has otherwise put the Bruce Hwy into gridlock.

A police spokesman said one of the northbound lanes had been opened to traffic shortly after 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people had been taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy at Elimbah. Contributed

UPDATE 1:05PM: Firefighter crews have cut the sides off a vehicle so paramedics can help a patient at the scene of a serious Bruce Hwy crash.

A Queensland ambulance service spokeswoman said paramedics were treating two patients.

The crash has caused all lanes in both directions to be blocked.

Northbound Bruce Hwy traffic queues at Caboolture after a serious crash blocked all lanes at Elimbah. Contributed

It is just south of where the highway crosses Beerburrum Creek.

Emergency services say at least two vehicles were involved.

EARLIER: Bruce Hwy traffic has been blocked in both directions after a crash resulted in a vehicle crossing into oncoming traffic.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Elimbah, north of Caboolture, at 12.10pm.

A police spokesman said there were reports of debris being strewn across the highway.

He said it appeared two vehicles had been involved in the crash, with one of them overturning.

Paramedics are on scene tending to patients.