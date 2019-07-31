Menu
Police and family hold concerns for Joel's safety.
News

Serious concerns for missing man

Cathy Moore
by
31st Jul 2019 10:04 AM

POLICE hold serious concerns for a 22-year-old man missing from Kippa-Ring for 11 days.

Joel Trimble was meant to be catching a train from Kippa-Ring to Caboolture on July 20 but never arrived at his intended destination.

Police renewed their appeal for the public's help to find Mr Trimble after initially putting a call out for help on July 25.

Joel Trimble was last seen on Saturday, July 20 at George St, Kippa Ring
Officers and family hold serious concerns for his safety due to Mr Trimble having a medical condition that requires medication.

The young man is described as caucasian, around 170cm tall, slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Joel Trimble
He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper and track pants (pictured).

Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.

