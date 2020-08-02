Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island on Saturday night for an assault.
Man airlifted after serious assault at Great Keppel Island

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
2nd Aug 2020 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN had to be airlifted from Great Keppel Island last night following an alleged assault and is now in a Brisbane hospital.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the incident at 10.25pm on Saturday night.

It was reported a man in his early 50s had been assaulted when celebrating with friends at the Hideaway Resort.

The man was treated by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue on-board critical care paramedic and doctor for head injuries.

He was stabilised and taken to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

Queensland Police Service has reported he was taken to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

Police are continuing investigations.

