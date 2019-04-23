Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moranbah police say alcohol-fuelled violence will not be tolerated.
Moranbah police say alcohol-fuelled violence will not be tolerated. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
News

Serious assault on Moranbah police officer

23rd Apr 2019 9:13 AM

A 25-year-old Moranbah man has been arrested and charged with the serious assault of a police officer.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Moranbah at 12.40am on Sunday, April 21.

On arrival it is alleged the man was intoxicated and aggressive and was being restrained by other people at the residence and that he spit on a police officer.

The man was arrested and taken to Moranbah police station where he was charged with the serious assault of a police officer, and later released on under bail to appear at Moranbah magistrates court on May 1.

Moranbah police are committed to tackling alcohol-fuelled violence.

Assaults against anyone, anytime and anywhere in the Moranbah community will not be tolerated.

assault on police editors picks moranbah police serious assault
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    premium_icon Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    News Critical injuries to most of his body after Normanby Bridge fall

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    premium_icon 61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    News Hazardous surf and swell warning for Sunshine Coast

    How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    premium_icon How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    News Teenager training hard to bring down his times.