Serial wife basher faces Gympie court, threatened with jail

Suspended jail

IN ANOTHER domestic violence matter before the court, a man with a long history of domestic violence offences will have four months jail hanging over him for a two-year suspension period.

Mr Callaghan noted previous offences and, in some cases, jail sentences in 2009, 2010 and 2016.

The man had breached an order by swearing at the woman, the court was told.

In a separate case. a double dose of domestic violence offending by a Gympie man helped cause record-keeping confusion, branded as "ridiculous” by Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan on Monday.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to breaching a court order on Anzac Day, during a dispute which had started more than 18 hours earlier.

He did it again two days later, and that was where the court's record keeping system encountered trouble.

The court was told the man had wanted the initial offence negotiated and this had resulted in the second one being dealt with in court first.

Mr Callaghan said this distorted the process and would make court records hard to interpret.

He adjourned the case to August 12 to avoid "mental gymnastics later on” when people tried to interpret the files.