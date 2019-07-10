Serial speedster ‘coming down’ when he killed librarian

Arnold Corpuz was coming down from a pill when he ploughed into a Margaret Keyte’s car driving more than double the speed limit.

A SERIAL speedster who killed a beloved school librarian when he ploughed into her car driving more than double the speed limit was coming down from a pill he took at a festival, a court has been told.

Arnold Uraga Corpuz, 24, today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, while speeding and intoxicated, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was charged following a crash on Wynnum Rd, Tingalpa on March 23, last year, where he smashed his Nissan Pulsar into the side of Margaret Teresa Keyte's car as she pulled out from a parking lot.

Mrs Keyte, who was a library technician at Brisbane's John Paul College, died after being hit by Corpuz at a speed of about 85km/h.

The court heard the man was travelling about 130km/h in the 60km/h zone before the crash occurred.

Corpuz is a serial traffic offender with a history of having his licence suspended and disqualified, Crown Prosecutor Judith Geary told the court.

He also has a traffic history that involves speeding 20km/h and 13km/h over the speed limit, the court heard.

On the day Corpuz killed Mrs Keyte, he was coming down from the drug MDMA, Crown Prosecutor Judith Geary told the court.

He'd taken the illicit substance at a festival the night before and was returning from collecting his car from a nearby train station when he sped down Wynnum Rd.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Mr Geary, Mrs Keyte's husband David said he had been married to the woman for more than 35 years before her tragic death.

"Margaret was the glue of our family," he said.

"Whoever met her admired her energy."

Mr Keyte said in the statement his life was "shattered" the day his wife died.

"I miss her every day and long to hold her in my arms again," he said.

Defence barrister Terry Morgans told the court Corpuz had admitted at the scene of the crash to speeding and taking illicit drugs.

He said the then 23-year-old also returned to the scene to lay flowers and a card.

The court heard Corpuz began a scholarship as an aircraft engineer but later moved into the building and construction industry.

Corpuz took the unusual step of addressing Mrs Keyte's family from the dock saying he was sorry for her death and was at the "lowest point in my life" after being incarcerated.

Corpuz, who has served about 10 months on remand, will be sentenced next Wednesday.