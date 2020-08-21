Serial sex predator reappears in court on new charges

A serial sexual predator with a history of holding knives to women’s throats and forcing them to perform oral sex on him has fronted court to plead guilty to new charges.

David Kenneth Gilchrist, 51, was due to be sentenced today at Brisbane District Court after he pleaded guilty to deprivation of liberty, break and enter and indecent assault with a circumstance of aggravation.

The court heard the offences occurred more than 20 years ago against a New Farm woman in 1997, just a year before he was jailed for a string of other violent crimes against women.

However midway through the sentence, Judge Paul Smith adjourned the hearing after questioning whether he had prosecuted Gilchrist 22 years ago.

David Kenneth Gilchrist leaves Brisbane District Court this afternoon. Picture: NewsWire / John Gass

While Gilchrist told his lawyers he did not recognise Judge Smith, the court heard the judge “felt a bit uncomfortable” with the idea of continuing with the sentence.

The court was told in 1995, Gilchrist broke into a home and forced a woman to perform sex acts on him while holding a knife to her throat.

David Kenneth Gilchrist was caught by police after his ex-girlfriend recognised him on the now defunct crime show Australia’s Most Wanted. Picture: Supplied

Two years later he was armed with a knife again when he abducted an 18-year-old woman from a Caboolture train station, dragging her to a carport where he forced her to perform sex acts on him.

Gilchrist was caught after his girlfriend recognised him on TV show Australia’s Most Wanted and was sentenced to 14 years’ jail in 1998 for offences including attempted rape, unlawful wounding and aggravated sexual assault.

David Kenneth Gilchrist will return to court next week.

The court heard he had also been convicted in 1986 for groping two women in Gladstone and then jailed in 1987 for exposing himself to a nurse at Gladstone Hospital.

Gilchrist was released on a supervision order in 2012 but was returned to prison the following year for breaching his conditions after porn was found on his mobile phone.

Ipswich residents began circulating newspaper articles in 2015 when they became aware that he was living in their streets, but he has stayed out of the headlines for the past five years.

The sentence was adjourned for mention on Monday.

