Serial offender caught driving at Gold Nugget, 10th time caught

A man who was caught driving unlicensed for the 10th time was jailed in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

A SERIAL offender was caught driving on a disqualified licence last month at the Gold Nugget Truck Stop in the early hours of the morning when he swapped places with a driver “who was tired”.

CCTV captured Brayden Anthony Lovett, 26, in the a passenger seat of a Kia sedan when it pulled into the service station on November 1.

After adding fuel to the car and paying, Lovett was seen getting in the driver’s seat and leaving the truck stop.

Two days later he was arrested at a Gympie address on Station Rd for driving disqualified and appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week via videolink from prison.

The defendant’s lawyer said the father of three had been a passenger on the way to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital where his young daughter was receiving treatment, when the driver of the car had become tired.

“He was taking belongings to her – the mother was down there.

“The driver was tired, so he drove and he got a lift back in a different car.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan pointed out the man’s driving history and the numerous times he had been jailed for disqualified driving from 2013.

“This is the tenth time you’ve been convicted while disqualified by a court order.

“It’s bewildering why you keep doing this.

“One day the penny might drop- 14 months imprisonment hasn’t deterred you.”

He was jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for three years.

Lovett will be eligible for parole on April 30 next year.