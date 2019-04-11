'Serial killer in the making': Family's pet goat slaughtered

PERFECT PET: Billy the goat was given to Mark Jameson as a Father's Day gift and was a much loved member of the family.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

A TAABINGA family is mourning the loss of their "perfect pet" after he was horrifically attacked and slaughtered.

Billy the goat was a family pet, given to Mark Jameson as a Father's Day gift from his eldest daughter last year.

He said it was the perfect replacement for a lawn mower.

"He's like a puppy dog. He was unreal, you could talk to him and he could understand you," he said.

"I raised him from a week old, like a baby, it was like losing a little kid."

Mr Jameson said the goat's friendly nature was why Billy would have been easily approached by strangers at their property on Julie St.

"Being that innocent, he would've come up to be slaughtered," he said.

On Wednesday morning, April 10, the family could not find the goat where he was chained up overnight.

Mr Jameson's 12-year-old son found Billy that night where the family dog - who had formed a close bond with the pet goat - was standing guard.

"My son found him, it broke his heart," he said.

"Seeing something like that, he used to look at him and talk to him like a little brother."

The goat had his shoulder chopped off the front, his back legs were broken and he was stabbed up through his throat.

"The way he's been slaughtered, it's horrific," Mr Jameson said.

"That's a serial killer in the making, normal people don't do that."

Mr Jameson, who used to be a butcher, said the wounds looked like a machete or carving knife had been used.

"That's a decent-sized bone to cut the shoulder off," he said.

The family had found their other goat, who is quite scared of people, hiding under the caravan.

"That's why she's still alive, as he'd come like a puppy. You could call him and he'd come running for a pat," he said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the attack occurred sometime between 6pm on April 9 and 8am on April 10.

The police reported the goat was likely stolen as the goat would not have been able to get off the chain by himself.

The QPS spokesman said the goat had been found dead somewhere on the property, with his left leg removed.

"They don't think it was an animal due to the nature of it, due to the cut," he said.

No one has been charged and police are still investigating the attack.

Mr Jameson said the goat had only been chained up 100 metres from the house.

"If your animals are being targeted, what's going to be next," he said.

He urged other pet owners to keep their animals safe.

"People should watch what they've got, check their animals, don't trust anybody," he said.

Do you know something about this case? Contact Policelink on 131 444