Morayfield’s Craig Anthony Wilson has had his jail sentence lengthened by three months owing to a technicality with a conviction for failing to appear in court.
Serial Gympie burglar given a longer jail sentence

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
15th Sep 2020 12:05 AM
A SERIAL burglar jailed in July has had his sentence lengthened by three months due to a technicality over his failure to appear at an earlier court date.

Craig Anthony Wilson, of Morayfield, was originally put behind bars for a string of thefts across the region over the past 20 years.

These included stealing cash from the Tin Can Bay and Kandanga Bowls Clubs and the Rainbow Beach Recreation and Memorial Club, and a car in 2002.

Wilson was originally sentenced to four years and three months jail in July at the Gympie District Court.
He moved to New South Wales in 2003.

Wilson was handed a number of jail terms down south before returning to Gympie last year, where he and began targeting homes and elderly residents.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The 44-year-old was originally handed a sentence of four years and three months by Judge Gary Long.

It was to be suspended for five years once Wilson had served 27 months.

Wilson’s sentence now stands at four years and six months, with the extra three months only to be enforced if he breaks the five year suspended period invoked after 27 months behind bars.
However Wilson was back before the Gympie District Court to deal with a technicality in the sentence.

Mr Long said his original order was to include three months for a failure to appear charge, served cumulatively; this would ultimately make the sentence four years and six months.

“What I intended was for three months to be added to the head sentence,” Mr Long said.

This would only be imposed if Wilson broke the suspended portion of his sentence, leaving a balance of two years and three months “hanging over his head” upon his release.

Wilson had already served 313 days in pre-sentencing custody when the first punishment was handed down.

