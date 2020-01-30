Serial excretor: Residents hunt for ‘POOpetrator

He strikes in the dead of night, once or twice a week, just metres from a childcare centre, but now a wealthy northwest Sydney suburb is determined to identify their very own 'poopetrator'.

A fed-up resident is calling on a The Hills Shire Council to install covert cameras to catch the 'poopetrator' that has been quietly dumping human faeces on a busy road in Glenhaven for the past six months.

Images of human faeces dumped by a serial excretor outside a Glenhaven Childcare centre.

The man, who lives on Glenhaven Rd and did not wish to be named, said the community had been rocked by a "serial excretor" who has been "depositing human excrement within metres of a child care centre once or twice a week".

"The usual modus operandi of the offender is to use a stretch of Glenhaven Rd within metres of a child care centre as a late-night pop up public toilet," the man told the Hills Shire Times. "Most incidents happen very early Saturday or Sunday morning although uncharacteristically there were multiple drops made over the recent Christmas and New Year period.

"This stretch of road is driven over by parents carrying young children to and from the centre."

But now the resident is calling on council to obtain a Surveillance Device Warrant to catch the poopetrator brown-handed.

"The only action the council have taken in regard to this matter to date has been the dispatch of a cleaner to the site over two weeks after a resident reported excrement in August," he said.

"But during the Christmas holidays we saw a massive spike in the number of attacks - there were new droppings lining the street every few days."

A council spokeswoman said officers were investigating the complaint.

"At this stage we have no confirmation as to whether its animal or human matter," the spokeswoman said.

"Prior to Christmas, council's security contractor carried out patrols of the area to see if there was any unusual activity, however there was no sign of anything out of the ordinary."

The Times understands Hills Police Area Command have been notified.